A crash involving two semitractor-trailer trucks and two passenger vehicles closed U.S. 50 near Monarch Pass Monday for about 2½ hours, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Tuesday.
The wreck of a 2005 Peterbilt truck, a 2022 International truck, a 2019 Honda minivan and a 2020 Toyota sedan closed the highway just before 4 p.m., with weather being the major factor.
Lewis said special equipment had to be brought in due to jackknifed trucks. CSP was able to open the eastbound lane, with alternating traffic flow, by 5:20 p.m. Both lanes were reopened by about 6:30 p.m.
There were no fatalities or injuries, Lewis said, and drugs and alcohol were not a factor.
The driver of the Peterbilt truck was issued a citation for careless driving.
