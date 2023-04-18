To close the ski season at Monarch Mountain Sunday, Chaz Hogenauer raced to a 5-minute, 15-second win in the eighth annual Gunbarrel Challenge, three minutes faster than last year’s winner.
Second place went to Brad Smith, at 6:13, and Aaron Blondeau took third at 6:50. Other times were not recorded.
The race started at the bottom of the Gunbarrel run in the parking lot and saw 44 participants.
The Gunbarrel Challenge has no age or gender categories, and everyone races at the same time, starting with an uphill scramble to the top of the run. The first down the hill wins the prize of a golden ski boot.
“I hike every day at Monarch and I can do it in 10 minutes,” marketing manager Eva Egbert said. “To do it in five minutes is really impressive.” Additionally, with one’s legs burning, “that’s huge athleticism, to ski down after running up,” she said.
It was Hogenauer’s first time doing the challenge. “I didn’t expect to win, but I thought I had a chance,” he said.
In addition to the Gunbarrel Challenge, the Monarch parking lot was filled with tailgaters cooking food and hanging out, many in costume.
Anderson Horne, dressed as a dragon, was grilling marinated chicken, bratwurst, hot dogs and bean burgers. “I figured if there’s anyone well suited to manage the flames, it’s a dragon,” he said.
Many of those helping with the parking lot festivities were friends and family of the Team Monarch Freeride team, including himself, he said.
“We came to be season locals on the last day,” said Salidan Paul Byars, who met up in the parking lot with several childhood friends. “We’ve been dominating this mountain our whole lives.”
Nick Gordon and Tom Berry said they came out to ski at Monarch every weekend this season. “Monarch’s my mountain,” Gordon said. “I’m never gonna quit till I die.”
Christa Nenaber of Poncha Springs said she came to Monarch a couple of times a week this season and enjoys the tailgate party on closing day as a semi-tradition with friends and family. “We’re going to make it a tradition now,” she said.
“It’s always a joyous time,” events coordinator Kathryn Wadsworth said of closing day. “People have had a great season skiing,” she said. “The snow just kept coming at the end and spread out nicely.” As of noon Sunday 2,236 people were on the mountain.
This is a fun transition to summer activities such as biking and boating, she said, as the snow on Monarch melts into the river. “We ski on it in the winter and boat on it in the summer.”
Wadsworth said her favorite events of the season were the Town Challenge series and the International Free Skiers and Snowboarders Association regional competition in February.
After 82 years, this was the best season Monarch has had so far, marketing director Dan Bender said. “The snow we got was consistent and dependable this year.” Sunday was an opportunity for friends to see each other on the hill one last time this season, he said.
