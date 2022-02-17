Salida High School principal Talmage Trujillo pleaded not guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a Class 6 felony, during an appearance on bond Wednesday
The charges stem from an incident where Trujillo allegedly erased the content from his cell phone Feb. 9, before handing it over to police, who had a search warrant for the phone.
Trujillo appeared on bond before Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull’s court.
Though a district court matter, 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy appointed Bull to preside since Trujillo’s action is connected to misdemeanor charges against Trujillo stemming from an incident Sept. 23 at SHS.
Trujillo’s attorney, Riley Selleck, told the court the defense was ready to move the case forward and entered the not guilty plea on behalf of his client and requested a jury trial.
A jury trial was set for 8 a.m. Aug. 4 and 5, with a plea cut off of 3 p.m. June 28.
A motions hearing was set for 3 p.m. April 20.
Deputy District Attorney Wendy Hickey asked the court for 2 weeks to file the People’s complaint, which was granted.
Trujillo is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday in regards to the misdemeanor charge.
