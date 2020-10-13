U.S. equities closed higher Monday, led by technology, communication and consumer discretionary sectors.
In corporate news, Goldman Sachs struggles to reach financial targets as the pandemic hinders its business model revamp.
Bond markets were closed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 251 points, or 0.9 percent to 28,838.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 780,339,863.
The spot price of gold rose $1.80 to $1,928.00.
Crude oil fell $1.06 to $39.54 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.57 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .78 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.