The 21st Crestone Music Festival, a free event in downtown Crestone, will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The festival includes performances on two stages, multi-genre and multi-cultural acts, plus food, odds and ends and arts and crafts vendors, a press release stated.
Food vendors include Mama Minnelli’s Crepes, Aly’s Gyros and beverage vendor Coffee by Topo, serving coffee, chai, kombucha, teas, specialty lemonades plus pastries and other baked goods. Hats and T-shirts will be available for sale plus a bouncy house for the kids. Free door prize drawings will give away hot springs passes at several hot springs.
The even schedule features:
Songwriters Circle, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Twelve local acoustic acts will each get 10 minutes to play. Slots are still available; call 719-207-4043 to sign up.
The River Tribe, 1:15-2 p.m.
The drum and dance troupe blends traditional African, original and modern dance and has been performing together for since 2005. Precision choreography is combined with colorful costumes and high energy. At the end of their show, the drummers will continue to play for the next act.
Malana Ramadei, 2-2:20 p.m.
The Crestone aerialist hula-hopper will be accompanied by River Tribe as she winds flips and twirls her way through her silks.
Rhondavoo, 2:30-3:15 p.m.
The trio of Rhonda Schoenecker on guitar and vocals, Mark Dudrow on cello and vocals and Charley Johnson on bass and vocals performs vintage blues, swing, jazz and obscure eclectic covers.
Shumei Hikari Taiko Drums, 3:30-4 p.m.
The drummers have performed more than 22 times in schools in the San Luis Valley and Salida.
Blue Rooster, 4-4:45 p.m.
Blue Rooster plays danceable blues, rock and funk.
Brazilian Capoeira, 5-6 p.m.
Capoeira is a combination of martial arts, dance, acrobatics and live music, which builds strength, flexibility, coordination and confidence Its origins come from Brazilian slaves in the mid 1880s who taught themselves martial arts that was disguised as break dancing when guards were looking. The practice of Capoeira was banned by law until 1940.
The headliner band performs a mix of originals, traditional Latin standards and Afro-Cuban rhythms blended with funk, salsa, R & B, cumbia, boogaloo, reggae, boleros and modern jam arrangements. An explosive horn section, tight rhythm section, seductive vocals and percussion contribute to the dance band’s reputation.
