The Poncha Springs board of Trustees will consider bids for a new pedestrian crossing on U.S. 50 during their meeting 6:30 p.m. today.
They will also discuss the scheduling of upcoming town events, including the Poncha Springs Easter egg hut, the town clean-up day and the Fourth of July parade.
In new business they will discuss and consider recent opioid settlement funds participation.
The board is scheduled to hear two presentations. The first, from Andrea Coen, will be an update on the Guidestone Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center.
The second will be a “concept only” land presentation from Grant Hamel.
