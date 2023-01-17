Romantic ranch getaway

Sara and Mike Duffin own Blue Coyote Ranch, an inn and soon-to-be wedding venue. Having met in summer 2020, they purchased the property several months later and got married on it, opening its rooms and cabins for rentals in December 2020.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Born of a COVID-19 romance, Blue Coyote Ranch, purchased by Sara and Mike Duffin, opened in December 2020 as an inn and will soon debut as a wedding venue.

The ranch at 6720 CR 104 is 33 acres and overlooks the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The earliest recorded deed for the property, which used to be a part of Vandaveer Ranch, was in 1880.

