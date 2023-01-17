Born of a COVID-19 romance, Blue Coyote Ranch, purchased by Sara and Mike Duffin, opened in December 2020 as an inn and will soon debut as a wedding venue.
The ranch at 6720 CR 104 is 33 acres and overlooks the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The earliest recorded deed for the property, which used to be a part of Vandaveer Ranch, was in 1880.
Before the Duffins’ purchase, the property was a bed and breakfast called Tudor Rose. The Duffins’ plan was to change the model to something more modern as opposed to its previous Victorian style. The couple gave themselves a window of three months for renovations, such as adding new windows and floors, and with a lot of help, they finished in 2½ months.
Sara is originally from Park City, Utah, but moved to Denver to be closer to her brother after some time living in New York City. Mike is from Roanoke, Virginia. He had visited the Western U.S. a couple of times, including Colorado in 2011, and had fallen in love with the area.
Mike studied history at George Mason University in Virginia. His love of Western U.S. history was part of what drew him to Colorado, he said. Sara studied at Boston University and went on to get an MBA in entrepreneurship and business at University of Colorado Denver.
When the couple met in 2020 through the dating app Bumble, Mike lived in Arvada and Sara in Denver. A few weeks after their initial contact, the couple met up in person at Denver’s Berkeley Lake Park in June.
At that time, Sara and her family had started a medical device distributorship called Mitaka USA, and Mike worked in investment management at Partners Group.
They were both on similar trajectories, they said, and wanted to make radical changes in their life, which led them to the venture of purchasing the ranch property.
Salida was one of the only towns both agreed on, Sara said. “I had lived in a city so long I was a little nervous to move out to the country,” she said. Mike, on the other hand, would probably have wanted to move somewhere you had to take a helicopter to, she joked. “We saw this place and thought ‘this is the one.’”
Sara and Mike were married on the property, the venue’s first wedding. “It was the right thing to do; I’m so glad we did it,” Sara said. “It was really cool to have that moment of glory.”
“It was just a really nice event that went off without a hitch,” Mike added.
The lodge has six bedrooms with beds to house 15. There is no extra cost for having more people, however, assuming they bring their own bedding and are comfortable sharing the space, Sara said.
Each room has its own bathroom, and the “Rancher” room has its own hot tub. Other room names and themes include “Geologist,” “Park Ranger,” “Naturalist,” “Mountaineer” and “Biker.”
The cabins, which sleep six, all have three queen beds and two bathrooms. Overall, the ranch has beds to sleep 39.
The reception area includes a stage where music can be played and can hold up to 150 people.
While there is ample parking for inn guests, the Duffins strongly encourage shuttle services for wedding guests. They also suggest booking months in advance. While still new, they predict that as they gain popularity reservations may fill up.
The ranch is dog friendly, except for the main lodge, which only accepts service dogs, unless a group rents the entire lodge. There is a large fenced-off area where dogs may run off leash, and the Duffins plan on fencing off another. Currently no cats are allowed to stay at the ranch.
While next to Methodist Mountain trails, the ranch also has a quarter-mile trail on the property, and the couple said they plan on building more trails. The trails will all be named after dogs in their lives, they said.
In near-future renovations, they hope to landscape the back of the property more and add decks to the cabins. “One of my biggest hopes is to become a place people feel connected to and want to come back to time and time again,” Sara said.
The inn operates on a self-service model, meaning there is no front desk, but the Duffins are always accessible via phone. Including the Duffins, there are six workers at the ranch.
While the ranch’s events will be mostly private, they said sometime in summer they plan on having an open house party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.