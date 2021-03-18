Greater Outdoors Colorado board awarded two grants totaling $244,562 for projects in Chaffee County Thursday.
Colorado Open Lands received a $127,740 grant to support a new fellowship position in its Salida office.
Central Colorado Conservancy in partnership with the Upper Arkansas Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service received a $116,822 grant to support its Collaborative Conservation for Private Lands in the Arkansas Headwaters Region project.
The grant to Colorado Open Lands is part of the inaugural round of GOCO’s fellowship program, pairing young people from diverse backgrounds with outdoor organizations to gain two years of meaningful experience in the fields of conservation, outdoor recreation or stewardship.
Fellows will help complete priority projects while learning about the mission and work of their respective organizations. The program will reduce barriers to careers in natural resources and the outdoors and create new opportunities for young people.
The Colorado Open Lands fellow will receive on-the-job training in a wide range of land and water conservation projects across the state, from the protection of large private ranches and important wildlife habitats, to smaller community-focused projects involving public access and land stewardship.
Senior staff members in the Salida office will mentor the fellow and encourage participation in all areas of the organization’s work.
The grant to Central Colorado Conservancy comes from GOCO’s Resilient Communities program, which helps grantee partners advance outdoor recreation, stewardship and land protection work.
Funded projects respond to one-time, immediate needs or opportunities that have emerged in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic all within the context of GOCO’s five program values: resource conservation, outdoor stewardship, community vitality, equitable access and youth connections to the outdoors.
Central Colorado Conservancy will use GOCO funding to establish a funding agreement and partnerships with Upper Arkansas Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service to deliver technical, educational and financial support for conservation on private lands.
Central Colorado Conservancy will also evaluate efficacy of existing conservation practices on 3,300 acres of private lands enrolled in its Community Conservation Connection program. This program provides financial incentives to agricultural producers in return for restrictions on development, tying water rights to the land, and implementing conservation practices where appropriate.
Central Colorado Conservancy hopes to enroll five new landowners into the program as part of this project.
Additionally, funding will support the Upper Arkansas Watershed Partnership, which aims to develop a framework for prioritizing water planning efforts with a coalition of agricultural landowners and other constituents.
Along with this effort, Central Colorado Conservancy aims to begin development of at least five new conservation easement or acquisition projects with the goal of protecting 1,000 acres of wetlands, rivers, and working landscapes across the Arkansas headwaters region.
To date, GOCO has invested more than $15.9 million in projects in Chaffee County and conserved more than 3,400 acres of land there.
GOCO funding has supported Salida Skate Park, the conservation of Pridemore Ranch, Methodist Mountain Trail, Chipeta Park, and the Salida River Trail, among other projects.
GOCO invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces. GOCO’s independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts and makes investments through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Created when voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1992, GOCO has since funded more than 5,300 projects in all 64 counties of Colorado without any tax dollar support. Visit http://www.GOCO.org for more information.
