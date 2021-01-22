Voices of concern emanate from Leadville over railroad

As the early phases of work to reactivate the Tennessee Pass Line begins, locals and regional officials are voicing concerns about the proposal to once again run trains.
In December, Colorado Midland and Pacific Railway Company announced it had secured a lease agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to operate the Tennessee Pass Line with an eye toward freight and passenger service.
Since the announcement, CMP, a Rio Grande Pacific subsidiary, has been in contact with stakeholders along the 160-mile stretch of railroad slated for potential reactivation to determine if and how it can serve communities in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
As part of that effort, Sara Cassidy, community liaison for CMP, fielded questions and addressed concerns from stakeholders at last week’s Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting.
One of the first points addressed by Cassidy was the possibility that the line may be used to transport crude oil.
“Colorado Midland and Pacific has no plan, no intention, and no means to operate oil trains across the Tennessee Pass Line,” she said.
While other proposals in years past have included the possibility of crude oil transport on the rails that hug the banks of the Arkansas River, the current proposal is not considering, and has no business model that would allow for, transporting oil through the Arkansas River Valley, she said.
Beyond the potential for oil transport, locals and area residents raised questions about recreation impacts, traffic disruptions and the need for extra infrastructure should the line become active again.
Mike Conlin, facilitator for the Lake County Open Space Initiative, asked about the impacts the rail system may have on the Hayden Meadows Recreation Area given that access to the site requires crossing the tracks.
If the line sees trains again, the crossings will need signals and other updates, a process that Conlin said may cost as much as $250,000 per crossing.
In addition to the crossings at Hayden Meadows, Colin mentioned the need for similar overhauls at the seven crossings throughout Lake County, and asked if the cost would be incurred by the county.
As for other infrastructure work Lake County would have to consider, Paul Clarkson, director of Lake County Building and Land Use, brought up the need for depots in Lake County should a commuter rail line between Leadville and Eagle County become a reality.
Though Cassidy did not provide tangible solutions or plans to address the questions posed, she emphasized CMP’s intention to communicate with local stakeholders and address concerns as work continues. “All of this is to be determined, quite frankly,” she said.
Cassidy also reminded participants that the work is in its early phases, and any potential active use of the line is likely years away.
“I know that this is just the beginning and that we have a lot of work to do moving forward,” Cassidy told meeting participants while wrapping up the question and answer session.
For now, CMP is still evaluating its operating plans for the Tennessee Pass Line and considering the input of communities along the track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.