Buena Vista School District R-31 has four cases of COVID-19 virus impacting the school community, district superintendent Lisa Yates said in her weekly Monday morning update.
Students will be out of school on Friday and will return Monday, she said.
Yates reported one case each at Avery-Parsons Elementary and Buena Vista Middle schools among students and staff.
The district is also looking forward to the end of the school year, she said. This time last year, students finished the spring semester at home due to strict stay-at-home orders at the beginning of the pandemic.
“To mark student milestones and continue traditions, we are planning for many of our end-of-year celebrations. We will have a graduation ceremony, field days, Conservation Camp and other closing activities,” Yates said.
“We will put mitigation practices in place to include modifications from past years. We look forward to providing these for our students,” she said.
Yates also addressed state standardized testing in April, which will be less standardized than usual due to school districts throughout the state taking varying approaches to handling the virus.
“This year, while we are in school, there are many districts who have not yet made a full return to in-person learning. This creates a challenging situation to administer standardized testing. In a typical year, there are variables that influence the standardization of testing including absences of students, hunger, enrollments from out of state.
“This year there will be even more variables, including a much longer testing window for some districts, possible reduced test questions for some districts, far fewer students participating and even some states administering tests remotely. It means a standardized test will have many more variables than already exist and so results used for comparative purposes could be misleading,” she said.
Yates said that the district would provide information about state testing next week.
“The state test provides an interesting data comparison, but has limited use,” Yates said. “The district does not receive test results until the student has moved on to another grade level. We can use the data to look at our district’s overall programs, knowing there are variables that must also be considered, but cannot make immediate instructional changes for the individual student.
“Families need to be assured that even without the state test, your child’s teachers use many assessments, demonstrations of learning, and observations to adjust instruction to cause growth in each student.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.