The Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will provide free income-tax return preparation in Salida again this year at Salida United Methodist Church, Fourth and D streets.
Tax return preparation will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays starting Feb. 5 and ending on April 9, a press release stated.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 719-839-0741.
Taxpayers should take all of their 2021 tax records, their 2020 tax return, photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and all dependents.
If child-care expenses are to be claimed, take the provider’s tax identification or Social Security number.
For direct deposit of refunds to a bank account, take a check or deposit slip.
Other VITA sites are in Buena Vista on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and in Cañon City Wednesday mornings and Thursday afternoons.
To make an appointment in Buena Vista, call 719-293-1857.
For Cañon City call 719-214-8949.
