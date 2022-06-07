Salida City Council members indicated during their work session Monday that they want to move forward on using $25,000 from the Public Art Commission’s 2022 budget to construct a temporary stage on F Street.
Arts and Culture Director Michael Varnum said the commission was about more than just sculpture, and the stage was the equivalent of one large sculpture project for the city.
The stage will be a 16-by-20-foot aluminum structure with hand-railings on three sides, set up on F Street between Second and Third streets in front of Natural Grocers.
Hannah Michaels, founder of the Monarch Madams, originally requested the stage and has garnered support from both local businesses and other creative entities.
“I have an endless list of people who will be using it,” Michaels said. “This is very exciting. I think we can raise money to evolve the stage.”
The council will formally vote on the matter during its regular meeting today.
Council members discussed Colorado’s Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance, comparing it to the city’s current short-term disability benefit.
Kristen Hussey, assistant finance director, presented information on the FAMILI program versus the city’s program.
For pros, Hussey listed that city employees would receive an additional week of leave, could take paid leave to help a family member instead of just themselves, and there would not be a two-week waiting period.
For cons, Hussey said there will be a higher cost to the city, approximately $30,000 a year; the city will incur both short-term disability and FAMILI premiums in 2023; and premiums are not taxed up front, which means employees will need to pay federal income taxes on any benefits received when filing their annual individual tax return.
Council members had some questions about the plan, and Hussey said the state was still working out details of the plan.
Council will vote on whether to opt in or not during its meeting tonight.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist presented an update on the “Open Doors” recreational vehicle program.
Almquist said they have purchased seven used RVs so far, at the average price of $27,000 each, raging in age from 2015 models to 2021 models.
He said they have been working with Salida RV Resort to set up spaces for the units, which cost between $700 and $950 per month in rent, plus some utilities. The rent cost depends on the size of the unit.
That price will cover the $648 rental cost for each RV space.
Becky Gray, Chaffee Housing Authority director, presented an update.
Gray spoke on Continuum of Care, “a collaborative approach that helps communities plan for and provide a full range of engaging, transitive and permanent housing.”
While the Chaffee Housing Authority is still organizing, Gray said they are working to establish a Continuum of Care program.
She spoke about presentations she’s made to the county and other municipalities regarding the options they are looking at for future funding. Gray said she’s been told that an additional sales tax might be too burdensome, and while they have considered a tax on short-term rental units, both Salida and Buena Vista have capped those, making it a limited income source. Gray told the council they are going to be conducting surveys asking about using property tax to fund the Chaffee Housing Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.