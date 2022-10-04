Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary recently funded several pieces of equipment for the hospital and the Buena Vista Health Center.
The auxiliary raised $10,000 to purchase the equipment, including a specialized wheelchair, Breathalyzer, imaging equipment, a leg press machine for inpatient rehabilitation and patient walkers, and equipment for the hospital’s Cancer Wellness program.
The auxiliary’s funds are raised through the hospital gift shop and other fundraisers organized by the group.
Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director and liaison to the auxiliary, said in a press release, “The HRRMC Auxiliary has been a strong supporter of the hospital since the 1960s.
“They generously donate profits from their gift shop sales and fundraisers to HRRMC through these equipment purchases and annual scholarships to college students majoring in the healthcare field.”
The HRRMC Auxiliary is welcoming new volunteers to its program to work in the HRRMC Gift Shop, as well as to help support inpatient occupational therapy programs.
