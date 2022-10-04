Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary recently funded several pieces of equipment for the hospital and the Buena Vista Health Center.

The auxiliary raised $10,000 to purchase the equipment, including a specialized wheelchair, Breathalyzer, imaging equipment, a leg press machine for inpatient rehabilitation and patient walkers, and equipment for the hospital’s Cancer Wellness program.

