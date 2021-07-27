The Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo kicked off with the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association rodeo Friday, and it was a wet weekend for the cowboys and cowgirls at Fritz Rundell Arena at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
With 0.63 inch of rain falling on Friday and Saturday, there was plenty of mud to go around.
Before the rodeo, the fair board hosted competitions for local youngsters, with muttin’ bustin’ sheep riding for the youngest participants and steer riding for older kids.
Jackson Gillespie, 7, took first place in Friday’s muttin’ bustin’, while Eli Spanier, 6, took second and Brenna Coleman, 5, took third.
Friday’s steer riding competition saw Corey Pridemore, 10, take first place and Ethan Schwarz, 11, finish second.
Saturday’s muttin’ bustin’ was won by cowgirl Cora Talbot, 6, by a half point, awarded because as she was getting bucked off her sheep, she held on and wrestled it to the ground.
Brad Foreman took second and Jeremiah Linzo, 5, took third.
First place for Saturday’s steer riding competition went to Able Flowers; second place went to cowgirl Trinity Brown, 15, and third to Easton Moon, 12.
After the competitions for local youths, the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association, along with stock contractor Rawhide Rodeo Co., hosted the CPRA rodeo.
Also on hand to help out were the 2021 fair royalty, with Queen Maia Lee, Queen’s Attendant Adriana Peeples, Princess Emma McWhirter and Princess’s Attendant Faith Coleman.
Cowboys and cowgirls competed in a variety of events, with a $600 prize for each category plus the overall winner being awarded the Hollenbeck Buckle.
This year’s buckle winner was J.W. Borrego, who wasn’t on hand Saturday to accept the award.
The rodeo featured several events, including the ever-popular bull riding and three different types of horse or bronc riding: bareback bronc riding; saddle bronc riding, which uses a special type of saddle; and ranch bronc riding, which uses an everyday western saddle.
The rodeo even offered mini-bronc riding, for local youth riding on ponies with names like Little Foot, Buckle Bunny and Clown Killer.
Several types of roping competitions took place.
In tie-down roping the cowboy must rope the steer, then jump off his horse, get the steer onto the ground and tie up its legs.
In breakaway roping, a new competition for cowgirls, competitors rope the steer without having to get off their horse.
Mixed team and open team roping have a header and heeler, each roping their specific part of the steer.
Chaffee’s mixed team roping featured husband and wife teams, fathers and daughters and other combinations of ropers.
Other events included steer wrestling for cowboys, which involved jumping off their moving horses and wrestling a steer to the ground, and barrel racing for cowgirls.
While results were not posted by press time, they can be found at https://www.coloradoprorodeo.com/results.php.
