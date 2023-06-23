Cheney Bostic with Studio Seed spoke with Salida City Council about the development of the South Ark Neighborhood master plan during a work session Tuesday.
The neighborhood is planned for property the city owns in the southeast part of town, formerly known as Vandaveer Ranch, and covers approximately 100 acres. The property was once much larger, but other portions along U.S. 50 have been sold off to private entities.
The project to develop the master plan is currently in phase 3 of four and is scheduled to finish mid-October. It began the first part of this year.
Bostic spoke of the three alternatives developed for the neighborhood, based on suggestions from the public gathered through meetings and an online survey.
Some of the things people liked, Bostic said, was a diversity of housing types with affordable options, greenways and common shared open space including trail connectivity, a central park area different from the open space and separating the housing area from the planned recreational area.
Besides a residential area and a planned recreational area, Bostic said there has been interest from Colorado Mountain College to develop workforce housing for use by employees and students along with interest in developing a senior housing/memory care facility.
Studio Seed is working on finding funding for infrastructure preliminary costs to bring water, sewer and vehicular access to the area, which is currently estimated between $5 and $6 million. Bostic said they are researching grants and partnerships. They are also working on market and case studies to better understand the demand for housing and its affordability ranges, along with talking to local potential partners. They also have a preliminary wetland mapping program underway.
Bostic asked the council some questions about their thoughts on the project. Her first question was if the mix of housing types, which includes 30 percent of units as single-family/duplex/courtyard, 20 percent as attached townhome/rowhome and 50 percent apartments/senior/fourplex. She said the first group would be a little more expensive and typically owned, the second cheaper but still have an owner, while the third group would be the cheapest and most likely rented. The second question was if the planned density, about 300-350 units, was appropriate.
Councilman Justin Critelli said he always wants to see more units. Mayor Dan Shore said he believed they could go up to 400 units, and he wanted to know what that involved. Bostic said it’s possible, but would obviously include higher density and probably fewer single-family units.
