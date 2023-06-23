Cheney Bostic with Studio Seed spoke with Salida City Council about the development of the South Ark Neighborhood master plan during a work session Tuesday. 

The neighborhood is planned for property the city owns in the southeast part of town, formerly known as Vandaveer Ranch, and covers approximately 100 acres. The property was once much larger, but other portions along U.S. 50 have been sold off to private entities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.