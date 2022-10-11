On well-known turf at the McMurry Ranch in Nathrop, the Salida Racing high school mountain bike team impressed a large crowd of local supporters Sunday with their first-place finish in Division 1 and outstanding individual and team times.
“Almost without exception they all had their best race of the year,” coach Rob Kelley said. A lot of people came to the event, even some who didn’t have kids racing, he said.
It was the last regular-season race for the Piedra Region of the Colorado High School Cycling League, the next race being the State Championship.
The course hosted by Taf McMurry consisted of three laps on twisting, flowing terrain and attracted 341 racers from 27 schools. At the start of each lap was a major climb called Kill Hill. After some twisting trail atop a mesa, the course finishes with a short downhill to ride alongside Chalk Creek.
Kelley said he felt optimistic going into the race because the team has been doing well so far.
Sophomore Izzy Hughes had her first win of the year with a time of 1 hour, 4 minutes, 26 seconds, and junior Hayden Bevington placed second with a time of 1:31:43 behind Riley Huston of Durango at 1:28:05.
Freshman Henry Palka placed second with a time of 54:27 behind Ben Garmany of Grand Junction, who timed 52:50.
“I liked being able to see the growth in myself and my teammates since freshman year,” said senior Rowynn Slivka, who placed 11th with a time of 1:14:34. “It was a little emotional because it’s my last time.” For this race, she added, everyone stuck around longer than usual for the awards, and she appreciated the community spirit.
In addition to the race results of the day, riders were awarded overall series medals for their accumulated points throughout the regular season. Kelley said he feels good about the upcoming state competition after these results. “The whole year has been geared around them doing their very best at state.”
The Mountain Bike State Championship race is Oct. 22-23 in Glenwood Springs.
