A Christmas photo from the 1930s inspired Kristan Haver’s 2020 holiday decorations.
Haver decided to recreate a holiday scene at their residence which was the home of the Horace Frantz family who owned what was originally the Frantzhurst Rainbow Trout Farm and is now the Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery.
The two story log home, built in 1925, was designed by Mrs. Frantz and built by men who worked for Horace Sr. at the trout farm.
The place was famous in those days, with trout from the farm shipped fresh to fine restaurants all over the country.
A story on the operation was featured in the April 1948 issue of the Saturday Evening Post.
Haver’s husband, Mark, is assistant manager at the Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery and they live in the Frantz home which is still on the property.
“We moved here five years ago on Christmas Eve,” Haver said. “The photo taken in the 1930s shows a very tall tree in that space with the Frantz children, Marcia, and Horace Jr. and a couple of dogs.
“It was a beautiful old black and white photo that the Frantz grandsons showed us a couple of years ago when they asked to tour the house and I thought it would be fun to recreate it for Christmas.”
The Haver family found a tree they could duplicate for a re-creation of the 1930s family photo and trimmed it lavishly in tinsel, just like the original tree.
“It was hard to decorate,” Haver said. “I had to use one of those high dusters that extend and a ladder to get to the top.”
They put the tree up the day after Thanksgiving and recently created anew the old black and white scene for a photo.
The Haver’s daughter, Harper, 4, represents Marcia Frantz who was about that age when the photo was taken.
“Our friend’s son, Anthony Sewolt, 6, represents Horace Jr.,” Haver said. “We even borrowed a couple of dogs to represent the family pets.”
“It’s been a magical project to re-create,” Haver said. “Everything in this house is original. The chandelier from when the Frantz family lived here still hangs from the ceiling and the marks where the Frantzs measured the heights of their growing children, Marcia and Horace Jr., are still on the wall in the upstairs bathroom. And now with the Christmas tree, it’s like the 1930s all over again.”
Marcia Frantz died in 1993 and her brother, Horace Jr. died in 2018
