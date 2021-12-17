The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted Monday to raise stipends for incoming trustees and mayor pro-tem.
The increases will take effect after the next election.
Under the new stipends, incoming trustees will receive $300 per month, mayor $500 per month and mayor pro-tem $350.
Current stipends are $200 for trustees and $250 for mayor pro-tem. The stipend for mayor will remain at $500.
A stipend increase for members of the Planning and Zoning Commission has yet to be determined.
Trustees heard a presentation from Heidi Williams, Colorado Department of Law director of opioid response, regarding an opioid memorandum of understanding.
The memorandum was signed Aug. 26 by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weisner.
If the memorandum receives 95 percent or greater participation by the local governments involved, the proceeds will be distributed with 10 percent going to the state, 20 percent dispersed directly to participating local governments, 60 percent dispersed to regions and 10 percent dispersed to be used for specific opioid abatement efforts.
Chaffee County and its municipalities are considered part of distribution Region 15 along with Fremont, Park and Custer counties.
Trustees unanimously approved the Little River Ranch minor subdivision final plat pending final review of elevations.
A federal firearms license application proposal for Colorado Outpost was approved 6-1 with Trustee JD Longwell dissenting.
