Chaffee County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to impose a temporary ban on submission, acceptance or processing of applications and licensing, permitting or operation of any medical marijuana facility until Dec. 31, 2023.
The decision comes as the updating of the county’s land use code approaches and changes may be made in regard to medical marijuana operations in unincorporated Chaffee County.
In a related decision and in preparation for the land use code update, commissioners approved on second reading a two-year moratorium on submission, acceptance or processing of applications and licensing, permitting of operation of any retail marijuana establishment as defined by the Colorado Constitution in unincorporated portions of Chaffee County, including the use of land for such purpose or purposes.
The exception would be applications and licenses with respect to certain existing marijuana establishments.
Commissioners also approved a request from Chaffee Housing Trust for $20,000 in funding, presented by Reed McCulloch, executive director of the trust.
Following a discussion with Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom about recent developments with COVID-19 and the recent rise in cases due to the Omicron variant, the commissioners extended the county’s declaration of local disaster emergency.
Based on recent COVID-19 data, commissioners approved a switch to required masking in the county building and hybrid (in-person and online) meetings for the commissioners with limited in-person participation.
The policy will be revisited in February.
County committees will continue to meet virtually until at least April, when they too will revisit the issue.
Commissioners approved a resolution renewing the ambulance service license for Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services as well as ambulance vehicle permits for the five ambulances operated by Chaffee County EMS.
A discussion of the Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption was continued to Jan. 11.
Consideration of a resolution approving the McFarland heritage water subdivision exemption was continued until Jan. 18.
In other business commissioners:
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-4 for the Morrison minor subdivision final plat.
• Unanimously accepted a late application for a planning commission candidate and set interviews for candidates for 2:30-5 p.m. Jan. 12, with an alternative time of 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 19.
• Approved a letter of support for the Sundry’s State of Colorado Revitalization Grant application to renovate the Storyville Cinema building, 135 W. First St., Salida.
