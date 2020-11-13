Veterans dedicate Ray Lines Highway

One of Salida’s own was honored with the Veterans Day dedication of the Cpl. Ray Lines Memorial Highway Wednesday morning.
Representatives from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League organizations, Rep. Jim Wilson (R-Salida) and Chaffee County Commissioners Keith Baker, Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella gathered Wednesday at a new sign designating Colo. 291 from Salida to U.S. 285 in honor of Lines, who was Salida’s only combat fatality during World War I.
The local American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 is also named for the corporal.
Post commander Joe Beakey greeted guests assembled near the sign across the highway from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
He credited Wilson for securing the designation and Chaffee County Board of Commissioners for allocating funds to purchase and install signage.
Beakey then read a statement sent by Line’s great-granddaughter Danielle Lines (see sidebar).
Wilson spoke next and said when the section of U.S. 24 that passes through Buena Vista was named in 2019 for Cpl. Ernest Clifford Sexton, another World War I casualty for whom the Buena Vista American Legion Post No. 55 is named, he began wondering about Lines.
He said as long as he’s lived in Salida, he didn’t know the story, and started looking into getting a similar designation to honor Lines through the state legislature.
“Every stone has a story,” said Wilson. “It’s an honor for me to do this. It’s extremely humbling to hear stories behind veterans who have served.”
He said he hopes future generations will be inspired by seeing Lines name and look up that story.
“If we don’t honor these veterans, no one will,” Wilson said.
Commissioner Keith Baker said the dedication meant something extra to him.
Baker’s grandfather fought in World War I and was gassed.
“The first world war is often forgotten, sometimes overlooked,” Baker said.
He pointed out Veterans Day which began as Armistice Day was originally a remembrance on the 11th day of the 11th month for those who died in what was then known as the Great War.
Baker said Lines died not long before his 26th birthday, which at that time was “elderly” for a corporal, which showed him Lines had a great deal of humility and sense of duty.
American Legion State Commander Greg Jackson and District Commander Jim Dexter were also present at the dedication ceremony.
Jackson said, “We live in a troubled time today. It is amazing our representatives can still come together and do something like this for our veterans.”
Commissioner Felt thanked the assembled veterans for their service and said “When you take a moment to honor one veteran you honor all veterans.”
Beakey ended the dedication by presenting Wilson, Baker, Felt and Granzella with certificates of appreciation and honorary memberships in American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64.
