Chaffee Housing Authority will host a House Party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Attendees can mingle with local housing professionals while hearing the latest from the housing authority on its strategic plan to meet workforce housing needs, a press release stated.
“This event will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about the organizations in our community who are contributing to housing solutions, hear success stories, provide input and ask questions – all while enjoying music, food and friends,” Becky Gray, director of Chaffee Housing Authority, said in the release.
Appetizers from Amicas, a cash bar, mocktails and live music will be provided.
The event is free but registration is required.
