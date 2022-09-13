The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office is seeking public comment on the Chaffee County camping and travel management plan environmental assessment.
“We’ve received great public input so far on how best to manage the recent dramatic increases in recreation use in our field office,” Royal Gorge Field Office Manager Keith Berger said in a press release. “We think we’ve put together a great plan that meets our multiple-use mandate while still providing ample quality camping experiences for visitors to public land.”
An environmental assessment was prepared for the proposed management plan to determine the significance of environmental impacts and provide a basis for rational decision making. The assessment includes various alternatives to manage camping and motorized travel on approximately 38,000 acres of BLM-administered land in Chaffee County.
The proposed management plan and associated analysis would allow the BLM to manage areas for camping and recreation while providing a safe, enjoyable experience for visitors, Berger said.
The public may submit comments through ePlanning until Oct. 8. The most useful comments would provide the BLM with input to improve the analysis and ensure impacts are adequately determined before the BLM makes a final decision on the proposed management effort.
The BLM initiated the effort based on concerns identified by BLM resource specialists, public land users and neighbors to public lands in an effort to promote collaboration and coordination with local communities.
