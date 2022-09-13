The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office is seeking public comment on the Chaffee County camping and travel management plan environmental assessment.

“We’ve received great public input so far on how best to manage the recent dramatic increases in recreation use in our field office,” Royal Gorge Field Office Manager Keith Berger said in a press release. “We think we’ve put together a great plan that meets our multiple-use mandate while still providing ample quality camping experiences for visitors to public land.”

