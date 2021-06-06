Paramedics deliver baby on Hoosier Pass

Not only did paramedics Alisha Wiltse (in baby-catching position) and Katie Hind, right, deliver a newborn baby, they did it while rocking and rolling, slipping and sliding in the back of a South Park Ambulance on the way from Fairplay, up and over Hoosier Pass and down into Frisco. The baby peeked his head out in Alma and wriggled his whole body out by the time they all got to Blue River. A healthy mom and baby arrived at Summit Medical Center in Frisco to greet the waiting neonatal team.