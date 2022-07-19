Salida City Council will consider a resolution today allowing the Chaffee Housing Authority to seek approval of voters for an increase in property taxes.
First reading of the resolution will take place during council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Touber Building, 448 E First St., Room 190.
The housing trust will seek a 3.5 mill ad valorem tax to raise $2,047,908.42 annually.
Currently the housing authority is funded by an intergovernmental agreement involving Chaffee County, the City of Salida and the Town of Buena Vista.
Before a ballot question asking voters for the tax can be placed on the ballot, the intergovernmental agreement requires approval by resolution by all entities involved in the agreement.
According to the Chaffee Housing Trust, the impact on Chaffee County property owners would cost less than $10 per month for residential property owners and less than $34 per month for commercial property owners, or $120 and $420 annually respectively.
In unfinished business council will consider an ordinance asking voters whether to sell the Salida Community Center to Salida Senior Citizens Inc. for use as the Salida Community Center or other similar nonprofit purposes.
In other business council will reconsider an ordinance that approved the development commonly known as the Salida Bottling Company project.
A petition filed with the city clerk and determined to have sufficiency requires that the council promptly reconsider.
If the ordinance is not repealed, council will refer the matter to city voters for their consideration at a regular or special election.
Nina Williams, city attorney, recommended approval of an ordinance to submit Ordinance No. 2022-06 to a special referendum election and call a special city election for Nov. 8, in conjunction with the county election.
In a real estate deal the city will discuss purchasing from David and Kathleen Armstrong 2 acres of property contiguous with the city-owned Vandaveer Planned Development area for future development.
Cost to the city will be $175,000 plus additional survey, title work and recording expenses. City will also pay for installation of boundary line fencing, design to be agreed upon by buyer and seller. Overall cost of purchase and additional expenses is anticipated to be less than $200,000.
Council will also consider:
• Appointments to the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trail Advisory Board.
• Consent agenda.
• Newman annexation petition.
• Council, mayor, staff, attorney and city treasurer reports.
