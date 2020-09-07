Salida will get an abrupt shift in the weather this week. After August was filled with days above 90 degrees, September will start out with snow in the forecast for Tuesday.
“We’re expecting a pretty strong cold front to move in Monday night into Tuesday with a significant drop in temperature,” Brad Carlberg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
He said the cold front will affect pretty much all of Colorado except possibly part of the state’s far southwest corner.
Snow accumulation is forecasted to be 1-3 inches in Salida on Tuesday, with it raining at first and then turning into snow as the day goes on.
Since it has been so hot lately, however, Carlberg said a lot of the snow should melt on contact before eventually accumulating. He also added that there was some uncertainty in the latest model tracking the storm so the forecasted temperatures and accumulations could change.
Tuesday’s low is forecasted to be 18 degrees while Wednesday could see temperatures as low as 26 degrees.
While the cold front is expected to move through quickly, Carlberg said a low pressure system will follow it and camp out over the western portion of the state, allowing more moisture to accumulate.
He said rain and snow could begin Monday night and will linger into Thursday morning, not constantly but in waves throughout the week.
After this week, Carlberg said Salida will get back to more normal temperatures for this time of year and that next weekend should have temperatures in the mid-70s.
