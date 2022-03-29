Tickets are available now for the inaugural Buena Vino Wine Festival, scheduled for 3-7 p.m. May 7 at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista.
The event aims to raise funds to improve and expand area trails and the whitewater park. It includes wine tastings from a variety of winemakers and distributors, “small bites” and live music, a press release stated.
Sponsors include the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition, The Cellar on Railroad and the Surf Hotel. Proceeds will be split between the Singletrack Coalition and the Buena Vista Whitewater Park and used to build two trails in 2022 for use by mountain bikers, hikers and horseback riders and improvements and enhancements for the whitewater park.
Coalition board President Kelly Collins, said, “The first trail will be a 2.3-mile ‘easy’ trail that connects the Whipple Trail area and the Midland Trail area. The second trail will be a 1-mile single-track trail loop in the Buena Vista River Park designed for novice riders of all ages.”
Earl Richmond, recreation special projects manager for the Town of Buena Vista, said of planned whitewater park improvements, “With the massive increase in river park visitation and the explosion of users, we are acting today to plan for a safer and more enjoyable future.”
Tickets cost $75 each, are limited to 200 adults and can be purchased through https://www.eventbrite.com.
