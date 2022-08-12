Two unaffiliated candidates have announced they are running in the November election: Adriann Kuhn for Chaffee County commissioner and Rick Roberts for county assessor. They will both be on the ballot.
Elaine Allemang is running as a write-in candidate for county clerk and recorder.
Kuhn will face Democratic candidate P.T. Wood and Republican candidate Brandon Becker for the District 3 seat being vacated by current Commissioner Rusty Granzella, who has decided not to run again.
Roberts, one of the current Chaffee County deputy assessors, will run unopposed to fill the seat of current County Assessor Brenda Mosby, who is stepping down.
Roberts said he has worked at the assessor’s office since 1999 and has been deputy under Mosby for 12 years.
“I am running to keep this office going the same way it has, to keep things running smoothly,” Roberts said. “I’m running unaffiliated, because while I know the office can be political, it doesn’t have to be. We have to follow strict state statutes, so politics don’t usually impact us.”
Allemang will run against sitting Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell, a Democrat, as a write-in candidate and will not be listed on the ballot. There is no Republican candidate in the race.
“Most people in town know me and know I put in a lot of time helping the community,” Allemang said. “I think this is another opportunity to step in and help out just a little bit more.”
The Mail was unable to contact Kuhn by press time.
