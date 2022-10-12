La Vista Apartments and Retail Units, 505 E. Main St., held an open house Sept. 28.
“These are apartments for people looking to upgrade to a better location and venue; they’re not affordable housing,” building co-owner Alan Kelly said.
The apartments offer one- and two-bedroom units. The second and third levels of each building have two of each. The two-bedroom apartments average around 900 square feet and the one-bedroom is 700 square feet.
Units will rent for around $2,000 a month, ranging from $1,900-2,800 a month.
“We’re keeping prices at a reasonable rate but still have to make money to pay off the loans and deposits to build the buildings,” Kelly said.
The apartments will have water, sewage and trash included as part of the month’s rent, with all adult tenants having to complete a $50 application.
“We are all in agreement that there is a critical housing shortage, and we are offering half of the units for local business to rent under a business license for their employee housing during our startup,” Renee Graner, property manager/broker-owner of Buena Vista Rental Co., said.
The ground floor will house four commercial units and 16 storage units. Two of the commercial units have already been rented to a café and a clothing boutique.
The Cool River Coffee House will be moving its operations from Breckenridge. The clothing store, Hi-Lonesome Boutique, will offer western-styled clothing options for men and women.
“The whole point of this project was to address the local housing shortage, and we’re hoping that locals can fill these apartments. They’re beautifully acquainted, they’re light and spacious. There are one to two bedrooms and there’s storage for rent,” Carol Kelly said. “We hope that this will be a great buzzing point and will help extend Main Street down to South Main.”
The apartments are expected to open around mid-month.
