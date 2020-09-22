Dear Editor;
I was born in North Dakota in 1930 but my family moved to Poncha Springs when I was one year old. From there we moved to Salida (916 E Street) when I entered first grade.
Dad built and operated a neighborhood grocery store next to that address. I graduated from SHS in 1949. After a year at Colorado University, I entered the Naval Academy and upon graduation from there in 1954, spent a 20-year career in the Navy.
I enjoy reading the Mountain Mail but there are moments of sadness when I occasionally catch a familiar name in the obituaries (like childhood neighbors and playmates Billy and Jimmy Mansheim).
I see Salida Hot Springs (where I spent many days life-guarding) is sill active. Typical of military families, my three children live in Pennsylvania, Tennesee and Washington.
My dentist brother Ted lives near Denver; our sister Joanne passed away many years ago.
So, hello to all you wonderful Salidans.
Les Ostrom
Nine Mile Falls, Washington
