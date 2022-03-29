Cory Scheffel has been recommended to take the reins at Longfellow Elementary School following the retirement of Chuck McKenna as principal of the kindergarten through fourth-grade school.
The Salida school board will have the opportunity to formally accept the recommendation of Scheffel as Longfellow’s new principal at its April 12 regular meeting.
Scheffel, former dean of students at Salida High School, recently was named interim principal at SHS for the rest of the 2021-2022 school year.
A Colorado native, Scheffel has called Salida home for the last 14 years.
He began his education career in Durango, where he did his student teaching in a second-grade classroom at Park Elementary.
His first full-time teaching position was at Glenwood Springs Elementary School, where he taught fifth grade for seven years.
Looking for a quieter town closer to family, he then settled in Salida.
Scheffel taught sixth grade at Salida Middle School for 11 years and served as president of the Salida Education Association.
In 2019 he became dean of students at Salida High School.
During his tenure in that position he has seen Salida High School through the Decker Fire, the COVID-19 outbreak and the current situation involving SHS Principal Talmage Trujillo, who is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of two court cases to be tried in August.
“It feels like the whole time things have been pushing me toward the older grades,” he said.
He originally wanted to do his student teaching in kindergarten but was shifted to second grade. His first job in Glenwood Springs was in fourth and fifth grades.
When he moved to Salida, he was offered a job at the middle school.
In Colorado, elementary teaching licenses are for kindergarten through sixth grade.
Then when dean positions were created, he was offered the job at SHS.
Scheffel said heading up Longfellow will get him back to his true passion in education of serving elementary students, and he is glad to have the chance to get back to his elementary roots.
He said he is excited to become a Longfellow Mountain Lion.
He has no plans to make changes at the school.
“Longfellow has been so successful for so long, coming in and making changes would be a fool’s game,” Scheffel said.
He plans to get in and get to know the students and staff and support them so Longfellow can continue to be successful.
One tradition Scheffel will likely continue as Longfellow’s principal is the wearing of colorful and fun ties.
Scheffel said he has about 30 bowties made by his stepmom for many occasions, so the kids will be kept guessing what Mr. Scheffel will be wearing from day to day.
Scheffel said his plan for the rest of the year at SHS is to keep things going as usual.
After some challenging times in their education journey due to the pandemic, a few things for SHS students will be different this spring than in the past couple of years.
Coming out of the COVID world, Scheffel said, this will be the first year in a while that students will be able to experience semi-normal student life at the end of the year, including prom and graduation, which is planned to take place outdoors again this year.
