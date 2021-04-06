Jennifer Hanson, 25, of Pueblo, was the driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Uplander minivan which crashed into a rock face and overturned 5 miles west of Cañon City on U.S. 50 at about 10 a.m. Saturday.
Killed in the crash was 40-year-old Melissa Whatley of La Junta, who was ejected from the vehicle.
David Havens, 36, also of La Junta sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Hanson incurred moderate injuries.
Four children were also passengers in the car. A three-year-old boy, a one-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl were reported as having moderate injuries.
A four-year-old girl seated in a booster seat was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She flown to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Saturday, Colorado State Patrol reported the 2008 Chevrolet Uplander was traveling east and drifted off the right side of the roadway with the right side tires.
The driver steered to the left and the vehicle traveled back onto the roadway while rotating counter clockwise.
The driver then oversteered to the right and the Uplander began to rotate clockwise.
The vehicle was now moving backward and again left the roadway, with the driver’s side rear colliding with a natural rock wall.
After impact, the vehicle continued to rotate clockwise and travelled back onto U.S. 50.
The vehicle then rolled one and a half times and slid to a stop on its roof, partially blocking the westbound lane.
U.S. 50 was closed for about five hours for the investigation and vehicle recovery.
Hanson was placed under arrest over the weekend by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated warrant.
Colorado State Patrol stated the crash was still under investigation and no citation in connection to the crash had yet been issued.
