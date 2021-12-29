Fading West factory kicks into high gear

Fading West Development’s factory at Gregg Drive and Rodeo Road kicked into gear a little over three weeks ago, CEO Charlie Chupp said.
The facility’s first completed projects should start landing in the exit bay early next year.
“The first seven stations, of 16 workstations, are full of units now,” Chupp said on Dec. 7. “End of the year we’ll have our first completed house and it’ll be shipped across the street to The Farm.”
The Farm is Fading West’s housing development off south CR 317.
Phase 1 installed 90 housing units on an almost 10-acre property. Phase 1 units are standalone single-family dwellings and groupings of five attached units, with two larger units bookending three smaller units.
Phase 2 looks to up the ante, with more than 50 more units in the style of Phase 1 and more than 100 apartment units.
“We are still working on finalizing all the funding and final approvals. It’ll probably start next summer. That’s a huge project for us,” he said. “It’ll take up the full capacity of the factory for probably two months.”
The factory already employs almost a hundred people. Chupp said they’ll have first dibs on the apartment units.
“We have 97 people on staff, 73 people as production specialists,” he said. “We’ve got people from all walks of life. We’ve done a lot of training. Over 15 percent of our staff are female.”
Fading West’s mid-September job fair drew more than 100 people to BV Square.
“We found some incredibly talented people, really motivated about working with us to help solve a housing crisis that they probably experience more than anyone else,” said Chupp.
Additional units in Phase 2 at The Farm are also intended first for local workforce housing by coordinating through employers and word of mouth. Deed restrictions are being drafted to control prices.
“We’re working with Chaffee County Housing right now,” he said.
“Staff gave me this hat so that they could always tell if I was wandering around the shop floor, they’d be able to identify me,” said Chupp, donning a bright pink construction hard hat after entering the factory.
The factory interior is 110,000 square feet, with ceiling tracks to drop walls built on an upper level down onto the line. Chupp said they broke ground in October 2020, meaning it took 13 months to get the massive operation up and running.
It was built to increase efficiency and design flexibility as well as size. Transport laws in Nebraska, where Phase 1 units were manufactured, limited wide loads to 14 feet. Colorado allows up to 18.
“It’s an incredibly efficient size,” Chupp explained. “And it’s not expensive square footage. So you get a better house, more square footage at a cheaper price.”
The efficiency comes from Toyota’s manufacturing model, called the Lean Production system. This itself is an improvement on methods developed by Henry Ford.
A floor platform is developed in the factory’s first couple of stations, including plumbing and electrical components. A laser on a tall tripod calculates distances and guides workers marking the platform for access points and wall placements.
“The way we describe this is the manufacturization of housing,” said Chupp. “One of our philosophies is radical reduction of site work. We want to do everything humanly possible in this factory and eliminate as much as we can at the site. You know how hard it is to get a subcontractor.”
All the wood used to create the structures is engineered, laminated-strand lumber. The material is more consistent than organic wood, which builders know to bow, expand and contract with environmental conditions.
Platforms are soon placed on special pads. Chupp said this makes their movement through the progression of stations a cinch.
“It’s like an air hockey puck. They blow it up and then three or four people just push it to the next station,” he said, gesturing at the unit in the seventh station. “You and I could push that by ourselves.”
The station held the most completed unit, a ground floor with exterior and interior walls. Trailing behind in station 6 was the unit’s second floor.
The seventh station comprises the corner of a horseshoe-shaped path that all 16 form. Materials are fed to the interior of the path to an area called the mill.
Everything is prepared and optimized in this space, from the engineered lumber, to electrical harnesses and plumbing fixtures, to cabinets and kitchen components and carpet.
Additional construction takes place over the top of the mill in the upper level.
“See they’re building that roof right there? When this one moves past, they’ll set that on top and that’s a whole house – a two-story house,” said Chupp.
With one side open for new materials to come in, the three remaining sides of the interior space feed out to the main, U-shaped assembly line.
While the entire process uses standardization and automation to maximize efficiency and minimize waste, Chupp described the designs as flexible, if not customizable.
“Our product line is designed around four base units and six bolt-ons to that base unit. You can mix and match first floors, second floors. You can add on additional boxes on the side to create garages or a garage with a master suite above it.
“With those six different units and four bases, we could do over 500 different configurations of housing.”
