Salida City Council passed a resolution by a 6-0 vote, authorizing the exercise of the city’s power of eminent domain to acquire property for the public purpose of constructing affordable housing Monday.
The two subject properties are located next to each other at 102 D Street and 233 East First Street.
“Most of us ran on this platform of affordable housing and I feel it’s really important we continue to work as hard as we can to get more affordable housing in the community,” council member Dan Shore said.
With the resolution passed, the next step in the process is to notify the property owners of the city’s intent to acquire the properties and let them know they can have an appraisal done that’s paid for by the city.
“The city’s goal is to negotiate a fair price in good faith so both parties come out winners,” said Mayor P.T. Wood.
If the parties can’t agree on a price after good-faith negotiations, the city may then file with the court a petition in condemnation. Then, after a valuation hearing, a jury or commission would determine a fair market value for the subject properties.
“Condemnation is a very serious tool, but in this case it’s a tool I’m supporting because the property owners have been dragging their feet for years and years,” council member Harald Kasper said.
In other new business, the council appointed citizens to both the Public Arts Commission and the Historic Preservation Committee.
For the Public Arts Commission, the council had five of the commission’s seven seats to fill and had four applicants. The council briefly interviewed the applicants during the work session that preceded the regular meeting. It then unanimously appointed Ken Brandon, Reed Govert and Stephen Smalzel to the commission until Nov. 2, 2023 and Maura McInerney to the commission until Nov. 2, 2021.
For the historic commission, Steve Harris was reappointed as a regular member while Steve Chapman, who was an alternate, was moved to the commission as a regular member, filling the spot vacated by Warren Tomkiewicz. They were appointed with 6-0 votes.
“This is a really excellent group and it’s exciting to have people excited about our historic district,” councilman Mike Pollock said.
Council also extended the state of local emergency COVID-19 action plan for the eighth time at the meeting, 6-0.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to reauthorize this at a time we’re seeing cases go up due to folks not following simple tenets,” Wood said, mentioning masks, keeping distance and washing hands.
Council also combined and approved its consent agenda unanimously including:
• A bid to replace the beacon tower at the airport.
• Approving revisions to its legal services agreement.
• Entering into a construction contract with Pridemore Construction for $58,990.00 for construction of the upgraded effluent flow metering device and vault for the 2020 Effluent Flow Metering project.
• Selecting Collegiate Peaks Bank as its new bank.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said Pueblo Bank and Trust couldn’t meet some requirements of the city’s request for proposal while High Country Bank wasn’t looking to add any big commercial clients.
At the work session, council heard a presentation from Brian Roemer of Ehlers on the water and wastewater rate study it recently concluded.
The study recommend an annual increase of 4.95 percent to wastewater for 10 years and a 2.58 percent increase for water for five years to cover all of the utilities operating costs.
Treasurer Merrell Bergin said the finance committee reviewed the numbers and said they were solid, noting that not so long ago the city was playing catch up.
Kristen Knoll of Slate Communications also gave a presentation on the city’s new website, which went live on Monday.
She noted that old website was 11 years old, was difficult to update and not mobile friendly.
Knoll said they wanted to create a more user friendly website. She also said it would position the city to be the primary source of city news.
The meetings were held on the same day to avoid holding a meeting on Election Day, as decided at a previous meeting.
