The Salida Museum recently received three donations of locally connected artifacts, and museum officials are busy cataloging the items and preparing them for exhibit.
Sue Owen Lindauer of St. George, Utah, mailed two boxes of documents associated with the three generations of Owens family members who lived in Salida and Gunnison and worked on the railroad.
Edward Owen, born in 1853 in Wales, died in 1933 in Salida. He married Margaret Richards, who was also born in 1853 and also died in 1933 in Salida. They were married in 1871.
The items donated to the museum included a boxed set of mechanical drawing instruments owned by one of the Owen brothers and a Class of 1917 Salida Public Schools album as well as railroad timetables, framed portraits, letters and other memorabilia.
Susan Roland, Henderson, Nevada, donated a 19th century photo album with a convex celluloid cover, containing portraits taken by early-day Salida photographers.
One of the photos promotes the E.R. Alexander Mercantile Co., which, according to a 1903-1910 city directory, was located at 127 F St. in the building that is now Amicas restaurant. Unfortunately, none of the people in the album are identified. Roland said she got the album at an auction many years ago and noticed that many of the photos were taken in studios in Salida.
“We’ve added the album to a growing collection of family albums on display in the south room of the museum on one of the pump organs,” said Earle Kittleman, museum secretary.
Salidan Brock Oyler provided several artifacts related to the International Order of Rocky Mountain Goats. The items belonged to his father, George Oyler, who was publisher of The Mountain Mail from 1951 to 1971. George was a charter member of the Salida “Ol’ Goats,” which formed in 1966. Purpose of the organization was to help preserve the Rocky Mountain goat, which they believed to be endangered. One interesting historical fact about the group was that there were “no girls allowed.”
The Salida Museum at 406½ W. U.S. 50 (behind the chamber of commerce) is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is $3 for seniors, $5 for adults and $1 for children.
