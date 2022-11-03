After an initial spike higher, stock markets closed substantially lower for the day on the back of the Federal Reserve rate hike decision and press conference.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted in his commentary that while a lower pace of rate hikes may be coming, perhaps as early as the December meeting, any pause in the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign is still “very premature.”
He also commented that the terminal or peak fed funds rate may be higher than what the Federal Reserve indicated in its September meeting.
As a result, markets closed towards their lows of the day, with S&P 500 down nearly 2.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed lower by more than 3.3 percent.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar climbed higher, adding to the tightening of financial conditions.
The 2-year Treasury yield, often considered a proxy for where the fed funds rate may be headed, closed at 4.59 percent, just below its high of the year of 4.6 percent.
The Federal Reserve today raised rates by 0.75 percent as expected, and brought the fed funds rate close to 4.0 percent.
This was the fourth straight 0.75 percent rate hike implemented by the Fed, which is moving rates higher at an unprecedented pace.
The Federal Reserve acknowledged in its statement that is aware of the “cumulative” amount of rate hikes it has done this year, and noted that these rate hikes will impact the real economy with a “lag impact” – both of which are important recognitions from the Fed that they do not want to overdo the aggressive rate hikes.
However, in the press conference, Powell then made it clear that while the pace of rate hikes may be moderate, perhaps to 0.50 percent in December, the Federal Reserve was not yet close to considering a pause in its rate-hiking campaign.
Notably Powell indicated that pausing and easing rates was the bigger risk to markets, not over-tightening rates, which they could undo with rate cuts over time.
More broadly markets are now pricing in a terminal fed funds rate of 5.0 percent -5.3 percent, not too far off from where market expectations were prior to today’s fed meeting.
The expectation is for the Fed to continue to moderate its pace with two more 0.50 percent rate hikes, followed by one 0.25 percent hike.
Given that the Fed rate hikes operate with a lag impact to the real economy, we would expect both economic growth and earnings estimates to continue to soften in the months ahead.
With this as the backdrop, our base case continues to be for a mild recession in the first half of 2023, although the path to a soft landing has not yet fully closed, especially given the resilience of the consumer and labor market.
Despite today’s adverse market reaction, we are certainly closer to the end of this Fed tightening cycle than we are to the beginning.
And with the S&P 500 still down over 20 percent for the year, some if not most of the economic downturn may be reflected in markets already.
We continue to see a gradual U-shaped recovery in markets in the coming months and would utilize market volatility to position for a more sustainable rebound for the year ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.