Salida City Council will hear a presentation regarding the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan from Alfred Benesch and Company during their work session 6 p.m. Monday in the council’s chambers in the Touber Building.
The report found that 6 percent of assessed city elements were compliant, 11 percent need routine maintenance, 21 percent are considered low difficulty, 37 percent medium and 25 percent high upgrades required.
