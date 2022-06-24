Back after a two-year hiatus, the Art on the Rocks event sponsored by High Country Bank filled the Salida SteamPlant ballroom Thursday with aspiring artists and a little inspiration.
Participants were provided with a wine glass, art supplies, templates and food catered by Little Cambodia. Wine from Vino Salida and other libations were available.
The glasses came with a special charm provided by Riveting Experience.
Robin NeJame of High Country Bank said they hadn’t held the annual event since the beginning of the pandemic.
NeJame said they usually have about 120 people participate, but this year they added 30 spaces for walk-ins, since the mini masterpieces auction was right next door this time.
