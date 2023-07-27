Lightning caused the Lowline Fire, which is burning 12 miles north-northeast of Gunnison and 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte and began at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday. It has now burned about 680 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention, along with several local crews, are on the scene, but as of Thursday morning there was no containment. Three helicopters and 11 air tankers have been making drops throughout the day, with additional resources en route.
Many homes and structures are being threatened, and protecting these structures has been the primary focus. Residents of the area are being evacuated. For additional evacuation information, visit the Gunnison County Regional 911 Center on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Gunnison911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.