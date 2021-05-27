The Colorado Senate, by a 19-16 vote Wednesday, passed health care reform bill HB21-1232, known as “The Colorado Option.”
The legislation establishes a standardized health insurance plan to be offered by insurance carriers in the individual and small group markets and sets premium reduction targets for carriers.
The bill next returns to the House for review of amendments made by the Senate and is expected to be approved and signed by the governor.
Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail), one of the bill’s prime sponsors, released a statement: “This bill is the result of a years-long collaborative process – a group of providers, carriers, practitioners, advocacy groups and legislators came together because we refused to accept the status quo. We are moving forward together with the knowledge that easy access to affordable, high-quality care can be a reality for every Coloradan. …
“More access means that Coloradans can get the care they need closer to where they live; lower premiums mean more savings headed into college and retirement funds; and improved health equity looks like providers living in, working in, and reflecting the communities that they serve. No longer will Coloradans have to choose between paying rent and paying their insurance bill. …
“With this first-in-the-nation legislation, Colorado continues to lead the way in showing that meaningful health care reform is possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.