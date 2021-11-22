The Salida Hospital District board of directors will hear a presentation and review of the district’s 2021 budget from Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services, at its meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Following the presentation the board will consider resolutions to adopt the budget, appropriate sums of money and set the mill levy.
Reports will be presented by Dr. Joshua Visitacion, chief of staff; Fagerberg; and CEO and Administrator Bob Morasko.
Committee reports will be presented by Dean Edwards, Jeff Post and Dr. Harry Payton.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations related to senior living and employee housing and provider agreements
The remote meeting can be accessed via Zoom at https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09
Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876
Passcode: 413016
By phone: 253-215-8782
ID: 92262390876.
