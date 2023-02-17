Residents of Columbine Manor Care Center were visited by flower- and card-bearing cupids Tuesday for Valentine’s Day.

The AARP “Cupid Crew,” with the help of Salida Montessori Charter School students and a donation of 100 long-stem red roses from Safeway, presented handmade cards and flowers to folks at Valley to Valley Senior Care Center, Columbine Manor Care Center, Mount Shavano Manor and members of Ark Valley Helping Hands in honor of the day.

