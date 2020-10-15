Legacy Bank breaks ground on Main Street

Legacy Bank broke ground Oct. 7 on its planned 3,100 square-foot facility at 430 East Main Street, planning for an opening soon after Memorial Day next year.
Legacy Bank opened its lending office on Main Street in 2018 and purchased the property at the corner, the former location of the Lambert house, in 2019.
“Since our opening, we have been welcomed warmly by both residents and businesses.
“We are thrilled to be adding to the development of Main Street and bringing even more banking services to the community,” Legacy Bank Senior Vice-President Dave Reyher said.
“Investing in a brick-and-mortar facility that adds to the development of critical business corridors in Buena Vista solidifies our commitment to this community.”
The new bank facility will feature a walk-up ATM. The main entrance will be located on Court Street with a two-lane drive-up and night dropbox in the back of the property.
The facility’s interior space will offer “fresh retail/office rental space with several street level opportunities facing Main Street,” according to a news release from Legacy Bank.
The bank’s design was created in partnership with the town of Buena Vista’s Historic Preservation Commission to respect the historic architectural aesthetic of Main Street.
During construction on the corner lot, an apple tree on the Lambert property had to be taken down.
“Analysis showed that any prospect of relocating the tree to protect its survival were non-existent,” the news release said. “To honor that tree, Legacy Bank will be planting a new apple tree at Turner Farm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.