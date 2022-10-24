The Spartan football team suffered a hard battle to the Pagosa Springs Pirates for their last game of the season, losing 33-14.
The end result was particularly hard on the players, coach Matt Luttrell said, “This is the last time we get to play with these seniors.”
The first quarter started with some back and forth play between the teams. The Spartans had a good drive, with junior Ashton Walker making a 27-yard gain on a pass and sophomore Wyatt Farney carrying 26-yards to the 19 yard line.
A few more yards were gained and the Spartans were knocking at the door for a touchdown at the 11-yard line before running into trouble.
Spartan sophomore Porter Post put up a 26-yard field goal attempt but was unsuccessful.
Pagosa Springs took over and gained a total of 41-yards before the first quarter ended scoreless.
After two incomplete passes, Pagosa managed a 16-yard run early in the second quarter, but a holding penalty cost them 10 yards.
They gained 8, now at Salida’s 35 yard line.
They continued to gain a few yards and their quarterback, senior Aaron Aucoin, ran to the 21-yard line.
A 23-yard touchdown pass was made by the Pirates, run in from the 16 yard line. Their point after touchdown was good, setting the score 7-0.
Salida made a 38-yard kick-off with no return, the Pirates started from their 30 yard line
Spartan sophomore Brody Hudson fired up the Salida defense, first with a tackle on the Pirates second down for no gain, before intercepted the Pirates’ next pass and returned it to the 45 yard line.
A penalty by Pagosa Springs put the ball on the 30-yard line for Salida, after which Walker threw to junior Daniel Edgington for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Post kicked in the PAT, tying the teams at 7-7.
Luttrell described this as one of the best offensive plays of the game.
“It helped us get on the board,” Luttrell said.
Pagosa Springs made a couple more big passes and runs and drove the ball down the field, running in a touchdown during the final seconds of the half to go ahead 14-7.
In the beginning of the third quarter, Salida came out strong, taking the opening kickoff.
They worked the ball down the field, helped by a 33-yard run by senior Drew Johnson before junior Chris Graf ran it in for the touchdown, matching the Pirates again at 14-14.
Pagosa Springs took over again, with freshman running back Colton Lucero gaining a few first downs.
They made a 42-yard pass to the 8-yard line, and would have run in a touchdown save for a holding penalty, putting them on the 13 yard line. On their 3rd down, their pass was knocked down by Spartan junior Chase Young.
The ball was turned over to Salida on a loss of downs at the 8-yard line.
The Spartans made steady progress down the field and took it to the Pirates’ 39-yard line, but were forced to punted on 4th down and Pagosa Springs took it over at the 10 yard line.
The Pirates made a few first downs, then their Aaron Aucoin had a 69-yard run for the Pirates’ third touchdown.
Luttrell said that one of his feet stepped out of bounds, resulting in the Spartans ceasing pursuit, however the referee didn’t see it and the whistle didn’t blow.
“It was a game-changing moment. It deflated us,” Luttrell said.
Their PAT was good, and the score was 21-14 favoring the Pirates.
Salida took the kick-off, but ended up at third on long, and snapped the ball over the punter’s head. Hudson was able to recover for the Spartans, but they still loss the ball on downs.
The quarter ended with the ball in Pagosa Springs’s possession at Salida’s 31 line.
In the last quarter, the Pirates tried to pass into the endzone, but Edgington knocked it down.
Pagosa Springs gained 10 and proceeded to run it in, but a holding penalty nullified it, the ball moved back to the 17-yard line.
The Pirates faked a field goal and ran in their final touchdown.
Salida got the ball back but wasn’t able to advance, turning over to the Pirates who ran the clock out.
Overall the best offense player was Johnson, Luttrell said. “We were trying to get the ball to him as much as we could.”
Luttrell also commended Edgington for his receiving and Walker for his throwing.
The big pass from Walker to Johnson was a big game-changer.
Senior Simon Bertolino also did well on the offensive line, the coach said.
On defense, Hudson played well at linebacker and junior Brayden Pridemore and Bertolino also did well on the defensive line.
“It’s hard because the seniors put four years into this,” Luttrell said. “We just had some things not bounce our way.”
He added that he couldn’t be more proud of the senior players. “We’re super thankful for our seniors and the things they’ve done. We wouldn’t be where we are without them and we’re thankful for the moments we’ve had with them.”
After Monday’s junior varsity game wraps up, the team will sit back and re-evaluate as they are all done for this season, Luttrell said. He estimated that 90% of the players will be seen soon in other sports such as basketball or wrestling when the season ends.
The game stats had not been posted by deadline.
