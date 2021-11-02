The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday the approval of emergency authorization of use of the Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Of 83 cases of COVID-19 reported by Chaffee County Public Health in the last seven days, 35, or about 43.4 percent, have been among those younger than 18.
A recent press release from the Food and Drug Administration stated that in the U.S. COVID-19 cases in children ages 5 through 11 make up 39 percent of cases in individuals younger than 18.
According to the CDC, approximately 8,300 COVID-19 cases in children ages 5-11 resulted in hospitalization.
As of Oct. 17, 691 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. in children younger than 18, with 146 deaths in the 5-11 age group.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose than that used for people ages 12 and older, the FDA press release stated.
Chaffee County experienced the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in one month for the year in October, with a total of 220 cases.
October 2020 saw a total of only 90 cases.
As of Monday the county pandemic total number of cases was 1,863.
Only 178 cases in the county have been breakthrough cases of those who had been vaccinated.
The vaccine rollout began Dec. 18 and was limited at first to front-line workers and the elderly.
Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout, making the vaccine available to anyone 16 and older, began April 2.
Use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 was authorized May 10.
In anticipation of final approval of the vaccine for ages 5-11, Chaffee County Public Health is planning vaccination clinics for both Salida and Buena Vista.
The Salida dates will be from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 12 for first dose and Dec. 3 for second dose.
Buena Vista dates will be from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 15 for first dose and Dec. 6 for second dose.
Registration will be required using the online scheduling system at www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
Families can expect those links to go live at the end of the week as long as there is approval and Emergency Use Authorizations are available to Chaffee County Public Health.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “Families should be looking at the schedules now to plan ahead. These will not be drive-through events but rather “walk through” and will require the same 15-minute observation period that people 12 and older have had to experience.
“Let’s get as many younger people protected from COVID-19 as possible before the holidays and beyond,” she said.
