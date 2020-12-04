As the weather cools and options for staying in the outdoors decrease, indoor ventilation as it relates to COVID-19 precautions is still a factor to be considered, Wayne “Wano” Urbanos of Chaffee County Environmental Health said.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local Public Health advocate the wearing masks, social distancing, surface disinfection and handwashing as the best defense against contracting and transmitting COVID-19, increased ventilation has been promoted as another tool to add to protection plans.
While inadequate on its own to protect individuals from exposure, ventilation can help reduce the number of airborne contaminants including those that cause COVID-19 and flu said Urbanos.
The Environmental Protection Agency offers these suggestions to homeowners:
• Simply cracking a window to increase ventilation can be useful, though ambient winter temperature and indoor heating bills will need to be considered.
• Operate a bathroom fan when the bathroom is in use and continuously, if possible.
• When used properly, air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, in a home or confined space. However, by itself, a portable air cleaner is not enough to protect people from COVID-19. When used along with other best practices recommended by the CDC, operating an air cleaner can be part of a plan to protect yourself and your family.
•Place the air cleaner in the room you spend the most time in or where vulnerable people spend the most time. To help reduce risks of airborne transmission, direct the airflow of the air cleaner so that is does not blow directly from one person to another.
For homes with an HVAC (Heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system:
• Run the system fan for longer times, or continuously, as HVAC systems filter the air only when the fan is running. Many systems can be set to run the fan even when no heating or cooling is taking place.
• Check to be sure the filter is correctly in place and consider upgrading the filter to a higher efficiency filter or the highest-rated filter that your system fan and filter slot can accommodate. Consult your HVAC manual or an HVAC professional for details.
• If your HVAC system has an energy-efficient air-to-air heat exchanger, heat recovery ventilator (HRV) or energy-recovery ventilator (ERV) use it, as they increase ventilation.
Urbanos added these tips:
• HVAC systems should be inspected by trained professionals to determine quantities and direction of air flow.
• Changing air filters is a simple task. The purchase of HEPA filters can capture COVID 19 particles, if the filters are sized at less than 0.1 microns. Some HEPA filters can capture contaminants down to less than 0.01 microns, but remember that only a percentage of indoor air is being recirculated through the HVAC system.
• Indoor air purifiers need to evaluated on a case-by-case basis for their effectiveness—visit www.epa.gov/coronavirus/indoor-air-homes for more info.
For businesses and commercial buildings, the same general tips apply.
In larger buildings the EPA stated HVAC systems typically filter air before it is distributed throughout a building.
Owners are encouraged to consider upgrading HVAC filters as appropriate for the specific building and HVAC system.
Consult an HVAC professional because the variety and complexity of HVAC systems in large buildings requires professional interpretation of technical guidelines.
Upgrading air filters to the highest efficiency possible that is compatible with the system and checking the filter fit to minimize filter air bypass is also recommended.
For more information visit http://www.epa.gov/coronavirus/indoor-air-homes.
