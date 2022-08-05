Citizens for a Better Post Office protest in Buena Vista

Mary Ann Uzelac, creator of BV Citizens for a Better Post Office, holds up her sign on the corner of West Brookdale Avenue and U.S. 24 protesting the cost of post office box rentals. 

 

 Photo by Michael A Rodriguez

Buena Vista residents gathered in front of the town post office Friday to protest the current services offered by the U.S. Postal Service.

The protest began at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of West Brookdale Avenue and U.S. 24, where six people gathered in front of High Country Bank holding signs. Another six protesters gathered outside the post office.

