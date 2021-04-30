Chaffee’s Youth of the Year

Salida High School junior Kuper Banghart, 17, watched and waited Monday evening with friends, family and Salida Boys & Girls Club staff to find out if he had been named Boys & Girls Clubs of Colorado Youth of the Year.
In the end the honor went to another teen from the Denver Metro area, but the group still celebrated Kuper’s achievement of being one of only eight finalists in the state to make it to that stage in the competition.
Kuper was named Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County 2021 Youth of the Year April 19.
The annual honor is usually celebrated at a banquet that includes club members from the Buena Vista and Salida clubs. However, this year, due to the pandemic, the organization celebrated virtually April 19 on its Facebook page with pre-recorded videos.
Each year, thousands of club teens participate in local, state and regional Youth of the Year events before one exceptional club member is selected National Youth of the Year and awarded a $50,000 college scholarship.
Local winners compete for the state title and a $2,500 scholarship by completing essays on their club and leadership experiences and giving a three-minute speech without notes.
Criteria for the speech include the club’s impact on the member’s life, his or her values and their personal vision for America’s youth. Kuper said being named Youth of the year felt terrific and was a huge honor.
In his brief introduction during the online awards event, Kuper credited Boys & Girls Clubs and his involvement with the club’s robotics team for fostering his love of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
He looks forward to working toward a STEM-related degree in college.
Brian Beaulieu, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County executive director said, “Every year, great kids walk through the doors of our two Boys & Girls Clubs in Salida and Buena Vista.”
“They discover how to make friends, become more motivated students, build life skills and serve others. In other words, they learn how to become good citizens, people who can be counted on to do the right thing. But some kids go even further. They become leaders inside and outside the club, especially in their community,” Beaulieu said.
Banghart has been a member of the Salida club for eight years.
Among his accomplishments at the club are serving as captain of the club’s Europa Rover Robotics team, leading STEM classes each of the past two summers, and helping summer learning-project kids at Longfellow Elementary who were struggling with math.
He said the thing he likes best about being a staffer at the club is working with younger members and teaching them new things.
“Kuper stood just a little taller than his peers over the past year. He’s overcome personal health challenges and still managed to lead our club and our younger members by being an incredible role model,” said Beaulieu.
Kuper’s parents, Erika and Kirk Banghart said they were very proud of their son’s accomplishment.
Beaulieu said he hopes Kuper will compete for 2022 Youth of the Year as a senior so he can have the full in-person experience of the competition.
Chaffee County’s 2019 Youth of the Year, Athena Kintgen, who went on to hold the title at the state and regional levels and competed at the national level, served as master of ceremonies for the online event.
To view the Chaffee County Youth of the Year videos or to donate to the local Boys & Girls Clubs, visit bgcchaffee.org.
