The theme for this year’s Parade of Lights is The Polar Express, and although Santa Claus will ride with the Salida Fire Department he will not see children after the parade due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Organizer Vickie Sue Vigil said the only changes to Salida’s favorite holiday event is that there will be no party at Salida SteamPlant or hot chocolate served at the Salida Community Center after the parade, and Santa will return home to the North Pole immediately following the parade.
The parade is at 6 p.m. Nov. 26, the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Now is the time to get entry forms submitted as the deadline to enter is Nov. 19. Forms must be returned to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce (Salida Chamber) before the close of the business day.
Entry forms are available for the 2021 Parade of Lights at The Mountain Mail and at the chamber.
Cost for entries is $5 for nonprofit organizations and $10 for group. There are four categories: marching, float, commercial and equestrian/animal entries.
Entries are judged and first-place awards of $50 and a trophy will be given.
Holiday Park opens following the lighting of Christmas Mountain and fireworks at the end of the parade.
Sponsors are the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, City of Salida, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, The Mountain Mail, Su Casa Furniture and Sleep Shop and Hylton Lumber.
