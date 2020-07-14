Salida Fire Department Captain Bob Jefferson retired Friday following a 25 year career that he said has seen lots of changes and, like most jobs, was filled with both good and bad days.
“Twenty-five years is a heck of a milestone,” Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said. “Bob’s the first to retire with that many years and I’ll probably be the next. We worked our way up together and it’s been a great pleasure working with him.”
Bob grew up in Salida, where his father, a volunteer firefighter, encouraged him to join the department as well. Jefferson said he didn’t think it was for him at first.
“Dad kind of pushed me to join,” Jefferson said. “It wasn’t until I moved out of Salida and then came back that I decided this is where I wanted to raise my family, and so I ended up joining.”
Besides working for the Salida Fire Department, Jefferson has also worked and will continue to work as a part-time mechanic at Salida Auto Sales.
In 2012, his youngest son Brian Jefferson, joined the Salida Fire Department, a third-generation firefighter in town.
Bob said that over the years he has upgraded his certification, and traveled for training, something he has really enjoyed.
He said he’s worked in Indiana and Kentucky, but his most memorable trip was training with firefighters in New York.
Bob said he visited New York in 1997 with Bess and another firefighter, meeting many members of the New York Fire Department.
“When 9/11 happened, it was a real shocker for me,” Bob said. “We didn’t get to go in, but we visited the World Trade Towers from the outside, and knew some of the FDNY guys who died.”
There were some tough days here locally as well.
Bob said there have been several car accidents over the years, but one of his hardest days was a fire on Oak Street, where an elderly couple suffered from burns and smoke inhalation. He said they were sent to Denver, but both passed.
There were good days as well. Shortly after being certified as a emergency medical technician, Bob said they were called out to help a young woman and delivered a baby.
He also talked about rescuing iguanas and parrots out of trees over the years, but not a lot of cats.
Bob said one of the strangest was being called out in the middle of the night to help someone with a toothache.
“Anytime you can get in quickly, get the fire knocked down and save people and personal items, it’s a good thing,” Bob said. “I’ve worked with a good group of guys over the years. We’ve been like a big family. There have been good times and tough times, but I’d do it all over again, if I could.”
