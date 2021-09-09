The Town of Poncha Springs collected $48,696.42 in town sales tax in August, an increase of 25.9 percent more than last year’s $38,676.90.
Year-to-date totals show a more than $74,000 gain from 2020 to 2021.
January through August 2020 data shows tax revenues of $240,667.12. During the same period this year the town has collected $314,906.08 in sales tax, an increase of 30.64 percent more than 2020.
Poncha Springs Administrator Brian Berger said that he agreed with Chaffee County Finance Director Dan Short that the increase can be attributed to inflation, an altered economic landscape as visitors are escaping the city and indirect impacts of construction.
“I don’t think anyone would argue that the area in general including traffic on the highways, gas stations, downtown Salida, and in the mountains just felt busier this year,” Berger said.
